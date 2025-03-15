Ballymena shoplifter stole £134 worth of honey from Sainsbury's

A shoplifter who stole seven jars of honey worth £134 from Sainsbury's has been ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Paul Robinson (51), of Ballyclug Mews, Ballymena, took the honey on January 7 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday a prosecutor said the honey was not recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, who had 65 previous convictions, was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Sainsbury's in Ballymena. Picture: Google

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the only thing saving the defendant from immediate jail was that he was currently on Probation.

The judge said the 150 hours of Community Service was a "direct alternative" to prison.

As well as the Community Service, the defendant has been ordered to pay £134 restitution.