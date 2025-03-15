Ballymena shoplifter stole £134 worth of honey from Sainsbury's
A shoplifter who stole seven jars of honey worth £134 from Sainsbury's has been ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service.
David Paul Robinson (51), of Ballyclug Mews, Ballymena, took the honey on January 7 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday a prosecutor said the honey was not recovered.
The defendant, who had 65 previous convictions, was in breach of a suspended sentence.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the only thing saving the defendant from immediate jail was that he was currently on Probation.
The judge said the 150 hours of Community Service was a "direct alternative" to prison.
As well as the Community Service, the defendant has been ordered to pay £134 restitution.