Ballymena stabbing incident - man (28) charged with attempted murder

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday, September 14, have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 7:49 am

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today, Thursday, September 15.

As is normal procedure the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

