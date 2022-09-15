Ballymena stabbing incident - man (28) charged with attempted murder
Detectives investigating a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday, September 14, have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Detectives investigating a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday, September 14, have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today, Thursday, September 15.
As is normal procedure the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.