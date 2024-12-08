Ballymena: 'substantial scorch and smoke damage' after arson attack at flats

Substantial smoke and scorch damage was caused during an arson attack at a block of flats in the Larne Road area of Ballymena early on Sunday (December 8).

In an appeal for information and witnesses following the incident, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly after 6.30am, officers responded to a report of a fire at the property.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, and had extinguished the blaze, which has resulted in substantial scorch and smoke damage being caused throughout the communal areas of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRSplaceholder image
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRS

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident, which at this stage is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 383 of 08/12/24.

