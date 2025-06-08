Ballymena: Teenage boys arrested after girl is left 'extremely distressed and traumatised' by serious sexual assault

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 19:53 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 19:55 BST

Two teenage boys have been arrested by detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Clonavon Terrace area sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch confirmed two teenage boys have since been arrested in connection with the investigation, and are being questioned in custody.

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymena have made two arrests. Picture: Pacemaker

"Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl who has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.

"We would reiterate to the public not to speculate or share information on social media – this is not helpful towards the ongoing investigation.

"If you were in the Clonavon Terrace or Waveney Road area yesterday evening, and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, please make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1522 07/06/25.”

A report can also be made online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

