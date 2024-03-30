Ballymena: three people, including two PSNI officers, taken to hospital following traffic collision
The driver of another vehicle was also injured in the incident.
Police said they had received a report of a man driving under the influence of alcohol around 10.20pm in the Crankill Road area.
Two officers responding to the report received injuries when their patrol car was involved in a road traffic collision.
Inspector Brogan said: "A car, driven by a member of the public, collided with the police vehicle, resulting in two officers needing medical attention.
"The officers were taken to hospital, with one officer receiving cuts to her eye and another receiving injuries to his foot, arm, back and neck. Thankfully, the injuries are not believed to be serious at this time. The driver of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.
"Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man in relation to the original report, on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to the road traffic collision, which we are treating as an accident, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1874 of 29/03/24.”