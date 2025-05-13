Ballymena: two people arrested by police investigating suspected Class A drugs haul released on bail

By Helena McManus
Published 13th May 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 20:31 BST
Two people arrested by police - investigating following the seizure of suspected class A drugs in Ballymena - have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 52-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were detained after the search of a vehicle in the Doury Road area on Monday (May 12).

In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday (May 13), PSNI Chief Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 11.20pm, officers on duty observed a vehicle parked in an entry way with its lights off, so they initiated a conversation with the driver.

“The male driver became evasive with officers, which prompted them to conduct a vehicle search. This search resulted in a quantity of a suspected Class A drug being located.

Two people have been released on bail pending further police enquiries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Two people have been released on bail pending further police enquiries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

“A further search of two properties were later conducted, with a firearm, a significant amount of cash and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing being located in the Prospect Grove area of the town.”

