A Ballymena United footballer caused a head-on collision after taking drink following his side's 4-0 defeat against Crusaders in the Irish Cup final in which he had made a substitute appearance.

Kenny Kane (23), of Straham View, Dervock, crashed around 12.20am on Sunday May 8 this year at the Old Park Road area of Ballymena close to the Tullyglass Hotel where Ballymena United held a function, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

A judge told the defendant he had been fortunate not to have killed himself or anyone else. The cup final had been played on Saturday May 7 this year.

The defendant, who was wearing a suit, was in the dock on Thursday. Two references were handed in to court. It was not disclosed who they were from. The court heard that as well as playing for Ballymena the defendant is a joiner. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving whilst unfit. A charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The prosecutor said at 12.20am on May 8 police received a report of a collision where it was suspected that the driver of one of the vehicles was under the influence. Liquor could be smelt. When police arrived the defendant was standing outside his vehicle with his keys in his pocket. He was arrested and taken to custody where he failed to provide an evidential breath sample, the prosecutor said.

A defence barrister said a dinner had been organised by Ballymena United at the Tullyglass Hotel and the defendant accepted he had taken alcohol.

The lawyer said the defendant had "four pints" and after a "significant meal" he believed he would have been fit to drive after being unable to get a taxi.

He was unfamiliar with the route home from the hotel and was using his phone as a satnav and "in the course of using that as a satnav is how this accident occurred". The court heard it was a "head-on collision".

The defence lawyer said no injury was sustained by "the other party". He said the defendant's insurance is paying for damage to both vehicles. The lawyer said "very impressive references" were handed in to the court and his client was "totally ashamed" of what had happened.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had made a "very foolish" decision to drive and after being involved in a "head-on collision" was "very lucky" he had not killed himself or anyone else.

If that had happened he would be before a judge and jury facing a "significant prison sentence," Judge Broderick said. Thankfully, the judge said, no injuries were reported.

