Ballymena United supporters who mounted pitch invasion are each fined £250

Melvin Carleton (58), of Bannview Park in Ballymoney; Lee Fleming (34), of Dreen Road, Rasharkin and Daniel White (27), of Park View, Ballymoney, were also bound over ‘to conduct themselves in a proper fashion when they attend any football match’ for two years in the sum of £250.

At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Deputy District Judge Brian Archer was shown a video of the incidents and said he did not believe a bid by prosecutors for Football Banning Orders “reached the threshold” and he refused the application.

However the judge said the fans could be given “no credit” for their behaviour and “thankfully the football game wasn’t delayed for very long because of their actions”.

He added: “They obviously allowed their enthusiasm to get the better of them. Obviously Ballymena Football Club will take its own action against them if required”.

The judge said Carleton’s role seemed to be “more serious” and he had “involved himself a lot more than the other two.”

The trio had pleaded guilty to a charge that ‘without lawful authority or lawful excuse, during the period of a regulated match, went onto the playing area, or an area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators are not generally admitted, contrary to Section 38 of the Justice Act (Northern Ireland) 2011’.

An earlier hearing heard Carleton swung a punch at a Coleraine player during the match - which Ballymena won 2-1 - on December 27 last year.

A prosecutor told the earlier court the three defendants ran onto “playing area” during stoppage time after Ballymena United had “just scored against the run of play”.

She said Ballymena United players had “ran across to their fans”.

A report at the time said Coleraine player Conor McKendry had been injured prior to the goal.

At court, the prosecutor said Ballymena players were celebrating “close to where the Coleraine player was lying on the ground”.

She said the Coleraine player was close to the sideline in front of Ballymena fans.

The court heard Carleton appeared to run towards where the Coleraine player was lying, pushing past a Ballymena player and “bends down and appears to shout or say something to the Coleraine player who was on the ground”.

The prosecutor said “Ballymena players then appear to push Mr Carleton back from the Coleraine player”.

She added: “Mr Carleton appears to be pushing towards a Coleraine player when another Coleraine player runs towards this group in an attempt to push back Mr Carleton from the injured player who is on the ground”.

She said Carleton was “then observed throwing a left-handed punch towards a Coleraine player, the one who ran towards the group”.

The prosecutor said: “The Coleraine player to whom Mr Carleton had thrown the punch doesn’t wish to make a statement so that matter wasn’t progressed”.

She said she did not believe the punch connected with the player.

The prosecutor said “footage” showed Fleming running onto the playing area towards the Ballymena players but he did not go near the Coleraine player on the ground.

She said Fleming appeared to “celebrate” with the Ballymena players and did not appear to be disorderly “but simply seems to celebrate the goal being scored”.

The prosecutor said White ran towards the Ballymena players and not near the Coleraine player on the ground and “appears to celebrate the goal”.

She said she believed the three men were the only ones “identified” as entering the pitch.

The men were not present in court, nor on a video link, for sentencing on Thursday where defence barrister Francis Rafferty for all three said: “Ballymena scored literally in the last minute of the game to win. They were playing Coleraine and they had been down the entire match and then in the very last minute they scored to win and these three fellows ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the team and were then taken off the pitch again”.

He said Daniel White has “apologised to the officials after the incident”.

The lawyer said White “has been the subject of much criticism on social media and he has been very embarrassed about his behaviour”.

The barrister said “the exuberance of the late victory” caused Fleming to enter the pitch and Carleton was “somebody who should know better but again it was the exuberance of the situation”.

Mr Rafferty said a Banning Order had to show “violence or disorder” and added: “Police do not regard these gentlemen as ‘risk’ supporters”.

The lawyer said they were “three foolish men” who had “never been involved in any football-related behaviour before”.

He said the trio had been written to by Ballymena United and all made “formal apologies” to the club.

Mr Rafferty quoted from a letter sent by the club to one of the men which said that as the matter was subject to a police investigation he would be ‘prohibited’ from attending Ballymena home games ‘until further notice’ and that once the PSNI probe ended they ‘reserved the right to impose sanction on any supporter found to have breached stadium, club and League regulations’.

He said he had no reason to suspect that the other two men had not been written to.

Mr Rafferty said Carleton was “mortified” and all three were “terribly embarrassed”

The barrister said he believed the club “would take such steps that they deem necessary” against the men following the court proceedings.