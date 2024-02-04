Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The court, on Thursday, February 1, heard Lyndsey Ardle (39), with an address listed as Chichester Park West in Ballymena, was due to go on her honeymoon "subject to" the outcome of the court.

A prosecutor said at 9.30pm on Christmas Eve, police attended an address in Ballymena. The defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and was "verbally abusive" and was "aggressive in her manner".

The prosecutor said the defendant shouted at police: "What are you going to do?" The defendant then grabbed and pulled an officer's arm "but there was no injury sustained".

The court was told she had a previous record.

A defence solicitor said: "She just got married yesterday and subject to Your Worship's decision is due to leave to go to Enniskillen for her honeymoon".

The lawyer said the defendant apologised for the Christmas Eve incident and has "taken steps to put her life in order".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Any assault is a serious matter but everything must have a context so this appears to be at the lower end of the scale in terms of seriousness".

He said the defendant was "starting to develop something of a criminal record".