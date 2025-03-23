A woman convicted of stealing '£800' cash from a man, who said he had the money to buy paint and wallpaper to decorate his home, has received a suspended prison term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicki Kirkpatrick (27), of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, had stolen the wallet and cash on October 17 last year. She admitted a charge of having cocaine on October 17.

She had also stolen five bottles of Jameson whiskey worth a total of £165 from the Tesco shop at Larne Road Link in Ballymena on November 19 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She left a basket containing the drink at a "clothing section" in the shop and a co-accused then took the basket from the store.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had "mental health issues and a drug problem".

The solicitor said there was a "query" regarding the amount of money in the wallet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said although the defendant may "dispute it" the prosecution said '£800' had been in the wallet.

The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months.