Ballymena woman convicted of stealing man's wallet containing '£800' cash receives suspended prison term

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A woman convicted of stealing '£800' cash from a man, who said he had the money to buy paint and wallpaper to decorate his home, has received a suspended prison term.

Nicki Kirkpatrick (27), of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, had stolen the wallet and cash on October 17 last year. She admitted a charge of having cocaine on October 17.

She had also stolen five bottles of Jameson whiskey worth a total of £165 from the Tesco shop at Larne Road Link in Ballymena on November 19 last year.

She left a basket containing the drink at a "clothing section" in the shop and a co-accused then took the basket from the store.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had "mental health issues and a drug problem".

The solicitor said there was a "query" regarding the amount of money in the wallet.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said although the defendant may "dispute it" the prosecution said '£800' had been in the wallet.

The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months.

