Ballymena woman convicted of stealing man's wallet containing '£800' cash receives suspended prison term
Nicki Kirkpatrick (27), of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, had stolen the wallet and cash on October 17 last year. She admitted a charge of having cocaine on October 17.
She had also stolen five bottles of Jameson whiskey worth a total of £165 from the Tesco shop at Larne Road Link in Ballymena on November 19 last year.
She left a basket containing the drink at a "clothing section" in the shop and a co-accused then took the basket from the store.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had "mental health issues and a drug problem".
The solicitor said there was a "query" regarding the amount of money in the wallet.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said although the defendant may "dispute it" the prosecution said '£800' had been in the wallet.
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months.