Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballymena woman charged in connection with an alleged stabbing of a man has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Hamer (38), of Staffa Drive, is charged in relation to December 22, 2023.

She is accused of 'wounding' a man; attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm; threatening to kill him; and assaulting him. She is also alleged to have assaulted a female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on February 6.

The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions including not to enter licensed premises or possessing intoxicating liquor. She is also not to enter the Shanlieve area of Ballymena.