Ballymena woman is charged in relation to alleged stabbing
Carol Hamer (38), of Staffa Drive, is charged in relation to December 22, 2023.
She is accused of 'wounding' a man; attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm; threatening to kill him; and assaulting him. She is also alleged to have assaulted a female.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on February 6.
The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions including not to enter licensed premises or possessing intoxicating liquor. She is also not to enter the Shanlieve area of Ballymena.