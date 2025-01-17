Ballymena woman is charged in relation to alleged stabbing

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:49 BST
A Ballymena woman charged in connection with an alleged stabbing of a man has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Carol Hamer (38), of Staffa Drive, is charged in relation to December 22, 2023.

She is accused of 'wounding' a man; attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm; threatening to kill him; and assaulting him. She is also alleged to have assaulted a female.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on February 6.

The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions including not to enter licensed premises or possessing intoxicating liquor. She is also not to enter the Shanlieve area of Ballymena.

