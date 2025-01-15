Ballymena woman is convicted of stealing man's wallet containing £800 cash

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:39 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 16:39 GMT
A man said he had lifted £800 cash from a bank to buy paint and wallpaper to decorate his home but the money along with a wallet was then stolen from his home.

He was giving evidence at Ballymena Magistrates Court in connection with Nicki Kirkpatrick (27), of Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, who was convicted of a charge of theft of the wallet and cash which happened on October 17 last year. She had not attended the contested hearing.

The man told the court the defendant came to his home and when his phone rang upstairs he answered it.

He heard his front door closing and saw the defendant run towards a vehicle which sped off.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The wallet was missing. In a statement, the man said the defendant was the only person in his house.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine on October 17.

District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of the theft charge.

An arrest warrant was issued at the court for the defendant.

