Ballymena woman punched female police officer in the eye

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2025, 08:35 BST
A Ballymena woman punched a female police officer in the eye.

Charlotte Pond (36), of Waring Street in the town, assaulted three police officers on April 18 this year.

Charges of being disorderly at Wakehurst Road and resisting a police officer were withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police had occasion to speak to the defendant as she walked at Wakehurst Road at 10.50am.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
A police vehicle pulled in front of the defendant and an officer asked her to stop but the defendant told her to "f**k off".

She was again told to stop. The officer put her arm out to detain her and the defendant punched her to the eye and "grapples with her trying to escape".

The officer brought the defendant to the ground and an irritant spay was deployed by another officer.

The defendant kicked the two officers and headbutted a third officer on the thigh area, the prosecutor said.

A defence barrister said the defendant had anger management difficulties when drinking but is now "completely off alcohol". The defendant had a record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "bad set of facts". He said assaults on police are "all too common".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year.

