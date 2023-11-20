Register
BREAKING

Ballymena woman shouted at and made 'rude gestures' towards dog walker

A 54-year-old woman who shouted "profanities" at and made "rude gestures" to a woman who was walking a dog, has been fined £250 after admitting charges of harassment and disorderly behaviour.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 08:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kate McBurney, of Riverdale in the Tullygarley area of Ballymena, was at the town's magistrates' court for sentencing in connection with incidents in October and November last year.

A defence solicitor claimed there was a background. He made reference to "graffiti" and smoke coming from the burning of pallets. He said there then had been an "outburst" from the defendant.

The court heard the complainant no longer lives near the defendant.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Whatever your feelings of animosity it doesn't give you the right to harass them and be disorderly outside their house".