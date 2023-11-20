A 54-year-old woman who shouted "profanities" at and made "rude gestures" to a woman who was walking a dog, has been fined £250 after admitting charges of harassment and disorderly behaviour.

Kate McBurney, of Riverdale in the Tullygarley area of Ballymena, was at the town's magistrates' court for sentencing in connection with incidents in October and November last year.

A defence solicitor claimed there was a background. He made reference to "graffiti" and smoke coming from the burning of pallets. He said there then had been an "outburst" from the defendant.

The court heard the complainant no longer lives near the defendant.