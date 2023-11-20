Ballymena woman shouted at and made 'rude gestures' towards dog walker
Kate McBurney, of Riverdale in the Tullygarley area of Ballymena, was at the town's magistrates' court for sentencing in connection with incidents in October and November last year.
A defence solicitor claimed there was a background. He made reference to "graffiti" and smoke coming from the burning of pallets. He said there then had been an "outburst" from the defendant.
The court heard the complainant no longer lives near the defendant.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Whatever your feelings of animosity it doesn't give you the right to harass them and be disorderly outside their house".