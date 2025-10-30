Ballymena woman spotted wearing clothing stolen from a neighbour's home has been sentenced

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2025, 08:35 GMT
Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A Ballymena woman spotted wearing clothing stolen in a burglary at a neighbour's home has been sentenced.

Georgia Wright (22), of St Patrick's Avenue in Ballymena, admitted handling stolen goods - clothing - in August this year.

A co-accused is accused of burglary and stealing clothing, furniture and cleaning products from an address at St Patrick's Avenue on August 15 this year.

Wright appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, via video link from prison where she had been on remand.

A person from the burgled house spotted Wright wearing the stolen clothes. A defence solicitor said the defendant knew the clothing was stolen.

The defendant, who had a record, has been given a three months jail sentence.

