Ballymena woman was over the limit in car at Hilton Hotel at Templepatrick

Sharon Elizabeth Davidson (57), of Millfield in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to what a defence lawyer said was a “strict liability” offence.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were called after 1am when the defendant entered the vehicle and there was a concern she “was going to drive”.

Police found the defendant in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

When cautioned, the defendant told police: “I wasn’t driving”. She had an alcohol in breath reading of 66 - the legal limit is 35.

When interviewed by police she denied the charge, saying she had only got into the car to get heat and her intention was never to drive.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been staying at the hotel and there had been an incident “whereby fire alarms had being going off which sparked an argument” and she had “gone out to the car to, essentially, cool down”. It was cold and she turned the heater on and “had, genuinely, no intention to drive whatsoever”.

The lawyer said it had taken “some time” for police to arrive and the defendant had remained in the car and had phoned a friend to come and pick her up. The lawyer said the defendant was “entirely unaware this was an offence”.

The lawyer said that once the “strict liability” of the offence was outlined the defendant admitted the facts were that she was in the car with keys and had she known it was an offence she would have “acted differently”.