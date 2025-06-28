The PSNI has said there will be an increased police presence in Ballymena on Saturday to ensure everyone’s safety during the town’s first ever Pride event.

It follows the arrest of a young man after slurry was spread in the town centre.

Police confirmed they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The 19-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a blade / point.

The first ever Pride event in Ballymena has been described as a landmark day for the town. Picture: unsplash

He is currently in police custody.

Police urged people in Ballymena “to follow the instructions of officers, respect others and follow our advice on protests and parading available online”.

A PSNI spokesperson also advised there will be a number of road closures in place from 1.50pm until 3.30pm.

"Pride is an important event for those in our community who identify as LGBT+ and for those who want to show support for our LGBT+ community.

"We want members of our LGBT+ communities in Mid and East Antrim to feel represented by their Police Service and to know that if they come forward to report an incident, they will be met with fairness and respect, particularly if they have been subject to hate crime in any form.”

The spokesperson said details of how the PSNI responds to victims of sexual orientation or gender identity hate crime can be found here.

A clean-up operation was carried out on Saturday morning after the slurry incident with widespread condemnation of what had taken place.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she “despaired the mentality” of those who carried out the action “motivated by hate and bigotry”.

She described the incident as “disgusting in every sense of the word”, adding: “Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It's a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate.”

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland also “unreservedly” condemned the incident ahead of what she described as a “hopeful and historic” day for Ballymena.

"There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.

"I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

"Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town. No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.

"I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan described the incident as “a disgraceful act, clearly intended to disrupt Ballymena’s first pride parade and intimidate those taking part”.

He said he wanted to express his solidarity with everyone involved in Ballymena Pride “who will make history today by marching through the town”.

Mr McGuigan added: "Equality, rights, and respect must be at the core of our society, and Sinn Féin will continue to stand with our LGBTQIA+ community.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Ballymena have arrested a man after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am this morning, Saturday, June 28.

"The matter is being treated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 191 of 28/06/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

The Ballymena Pride event has been described by organisers as a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and cross-community unity. The day’s events include a parade from Waveney Road through the town to Greenvale Street.