District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Leanne Shiels (36), of Gault Park, Ballymoney, who admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit at the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena.
The court was told that an Alfa Romeo car was detected doing 102mph at 2.30pm on November 9 last year.
The defendant told the court she was overtaking a number of lorries and the "speed just kind of got away from me".
The judge said he takes a "dim view" of such speeds and there had to be a "deterrence" to others.