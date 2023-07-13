Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Ballymoney Alfa Romeo driver caught speeding at 102mph on dual-carriageway near Ballymena

A judge told a motorist who had driven to his court he would adjourn sentencing for 24 hours to allow her to take her vehicle home but that the following day he would ban her from the roads for a month along with a £100 fine.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Leanne Shiels (36), of Gault Park, Ballymoney, who admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit at the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena.

The court was told that an Alfa Romeo car was detected doing 102mph at 2.30pm on November 9 last year.

The defendant told the court she was overtaking a number of lorries and the "speed just kind of got away from me".

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Read More
NI Ambulance Service condemns 'unprecedented' number of attacks on staff over El...

The judge said he takes a "dim view" of such speeds and there had to be a "deterrence" to others.