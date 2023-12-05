Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at business premises at the Charles Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday (December 5).

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at business premises at the Charles Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday 5th December. Credit NI World

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Inspector Redmond said: “Shortly after 7:05am, it was reported to police that the front window of the premises was smashed and graffiti was painted on the front door of the property. Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which may be able to assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 186 05/12/23. Alternatively you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”