A Ballymoney couple were sentenced on Friday, April 4, at Newry Crown Court after being found guilty of an assault in November 2019, which left a baby blind and with brain damage.

Christopher Fulton (35) was found guilty by a jury on 9 October 2024 of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on the child and of two counts of child cruelty.

Amanda Fulton (36) was found guilty by the same jury of causing or allowing a child to suffer significant physical harm and a further count of child cruelty.

Christopher Fulton was sentenced to 22 years with an extended license period of five years. Amanda Fulton was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Public Prosecution Service (PPS) Assistant Director Martin Hardy said: “This deeply distressing case involved the assault and neglect of a baby who was completely dependent upon Christopher and Amanda Fulton for care and protection.

“The prosecution team in PPS Central Casework Section worked closely with specialist PSNI investigators to bring both defendants before the court. They both maintained their innocence throughout the trial however the overwhelming weight of evidence resulted in unanimous guilty verdicts.

“The callous way in which the infant was treated has had a devastating impact on the child’s quality of life. I hope the conclusion of this case will bring some sense of closure to the foster family as they attempt to move forward in providing care and support.”

A spokesperson for NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “This case has revealed harrowing details of child cruelty.

“A brutal assault by Christopher Fulton on this very young boy left him blind, with a brain injury and fighting for his life, while Amanda Fulton allowed this terrible event to unfold. The shocking actions of this couple are likely to have a devastating and lasting impact on this child.

“It is so important that anyone who is worried for a child’s wellbeing speaks up about their concerns. They can contact the NSPCC Helpline for free and confidential help and advice.”

The NSPCC Helpline can be contacted on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing: [email protected] Anyone who thinks a child is in immediate danger, is advised to call the police on 999 straight away.