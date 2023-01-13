A Ballymoney man was sentenced for offences which occurred over a number of years, and was reported in 2021, at Antrim Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 12).

Ryan Smylie, 42, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment and 10 months on license after pleading guilty to theft and fraud by abuse of position in which he was employed.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “The victims in his crimes were a local business in the Ballymoney area.

“He showed a callous disregard for those he chose to defraud. He took money from his employer, who also offer employment to local people in the area.

Man pleaded guilty

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would ask anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”