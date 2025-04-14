Ballymoney man punched neighbour several times in the face following issue over rubbish
Defendant Stephen Elder (48), whose address was listed as Newhill Park in Ballymoney, was charged with committing assault on December 23 last year.
When the case was dealt with at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 14, a defence barrister said that the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
He told the court: "It all started due to him putting rubbish into his neighbour's blue bin without asking his neighbour and it has just gone from there".
The defendant was ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.
The district judge also put a two-year Restraining Order in place and the defendant was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the man he had assaulted.