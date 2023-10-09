Ballymena Magistrates' Court. Credit NI World

The charges were brought against Danny McVicker, of the Lime Park, Ballymoney, by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by Council’s Animal Welfare Officer, who received footage of Mr McVicker dragging the dog into the garden and striking the dog three times on its side with a stick, before losing control of the dog and following it around the garden waving the stick apparently trying to catch it in May 2022. A warrant was executed, and the dog was seized by the animal welfare officer.

The Whippet known as ‘Willow’ was examined by Council’s own vet, who advised: “The video evidence provided shows the dog is suffering. This is an unacceptable way to treat or discipline a dog.”

On Friday, September 1, a District Judge imposed a fine of £300 and other costs of £134. An application by Council to disqualify the defendant from keeping of animals was granted by the court for a period of two years.

Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.