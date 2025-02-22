A 19-year-old motorist is accused of hitting a speed of 125mph.

Adam Bustard, of Glebe Avenue in Derrykeighan near Ballymoney, is charged in relation to a 70mph zone - the location has not yet been disclosed to court - on November 1 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the alleged speed was "ranging from 110 to 125mph".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if it was a motorbike or car and was told it was a Volkswagen Golf.

A defence barrister said he wants to take instructions regarding the case and has a "consultation booked with Mr Bustard and his parents".

Full details of the case have yet to be outlined and the case was adjourned to March 4.