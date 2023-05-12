Register
Ballymoney motorist doing 106mph was 'late for a wake'

A motorist detected doing 106mph said he was late for a wake.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:18 BST

Thomas Rock (37), of Millbrooke Drive, Ballymoney, pleaded guilty to exceeding the 70mph speed limit in a Ford Focus at the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena at 3.20pm on October 22 last year.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been going to a wake "and he was trying to get to a shop on time to buy some cakes and some sandwiches for the wake".

The court heard a written reference for the defendant was supplied to District Judge Nigel Broderick by Traditional Unionist Voice leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister.

Judge Broderick said there had to be an "element of deterrence" to other motorists regarding such speeds as police say speed is a "major contributing factor to accidents".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.