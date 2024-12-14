A man has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run traffic collision in Ballymoney.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday afternoon.

"We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Friday, December 13 that a man, aged in his 40s, was struck by a vehicle on the Benvardin Road,” said a police spokesperson.

"He sustained an injury to his arm and head – and required medical treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A general view of the Benvardin Road, Ballymoney. Picture: Google

"The car, which did not stop, has been described as possibly a blue Citroen DS. It’s understood to have lost a wing mirror as a result of the collision.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling in the Benvardin Road area between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, December 13, to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1220 13/12/24.”