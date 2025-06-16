Ballymoney: PSNI seek information on 'sustained assault' on two females
Police are seeking witnesses and video footage that may help with their enquiries into what they have described as a “sustained assault” on two females by another two females in Ballymoney.
The incident took place during an organised event in the vicinity of Bendooragh Road on Saturday, June 15 at 1am.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the assault and for anyone with video footage, or information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference CC2025061500204.
Akternatively information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers.