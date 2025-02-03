Police have seized suspected drugs and other items during planned searches in the Ballymoney area.

Officers from Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by District Support Officers, conducted searches at two properties in the wider Ballymoney area on Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that as a result of the searches, officers seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items.

"We're committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I would encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/