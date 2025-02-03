Ballymoney: PSNI seize suspected drugs, cash and other items in planned searches

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:21 BST
Police have seized suspected drugs and other items during planned searches in the Ballymoney area.

Officers from Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by District Support Officers, conducted searches at two properties in the wider Ballymoney area on Monday morning.

Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that as a result of the searches, officers seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I would encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice