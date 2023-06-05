UUP councillor Darryl Wilson was referring to the incident which took place around 9.45pm when a group of up to 20 people had been reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.
A 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment. A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.
Posting on social media, Cllr Wilson said: “I am beyond horrified at the footage I have just seen recorded at Ballymoney train station earlier. I will be liaising with the PSNI to see what action will be taken.
"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now.
"After seeing this gruesome assault, I could easily be commenting on a fatality this evening. Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the Law.”