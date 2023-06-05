A Ballymoney councillor has said that a disturbance at Ballymoney train station on Saturday could have resulted in a fatality.

UUP councillor Darryl Wilson was referring to the incident which took place around 9.45pm when a group of up to 20 people had been reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.

A 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment. A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on social media, Cllr Wilson said: “I am beyond horrified at the footage I have just seen recorded at Ballymoney train station earlier. I will be liaising with the PSNI to see what action will be taken.

Cllr Darryl Wilson

"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now.