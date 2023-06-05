Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Ballymoney train station fight could have resulted in fatality says councillor

A Ballymoney councillor has said that a disturbance at Ballymoney train station on Saturday could have resulted in a fatality.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

UUP councillor Darryl Wilson was referring to the incident which took place around 9.45pm when a group of up to 20 people had been reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.

A 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment. A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.

Posting on social media, Cllr Wilson said: “I am beyond horrified at the footage I have just seen recorded at Ballymoney train station earlier. I will be liaising with the PSNI to see what action will be taken.

Most Popular
Cllr Darryl WilsonCllr Darryl Wilson
Cllr Darryl Wilson

"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now.

"After seeing this gruesome assault, I could easily be commenting on a fatality this evening. Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the Law.”

Read More
20 people involved in Ballymoney train station disturbance