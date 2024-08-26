Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after graffiti was sprayed on a church and commercial premises in Ballynahinch.

Vehicles were also targeted during a series of criminal damage incidents in the Co Down town.

Sergeant Holmes said: “Sometime between 3am and 4am yesterday, Sunday 25th August, graffiti was sprayed on a number of commercial premises in the High Street, Lisburn Street, and Main Street areas of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Graffiti was also sprayed on a church in the Main Street area, and a number of vehicles in the Belfast Road area were spray painted.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who say any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any information or CCTV footage which might assist our investigation, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 434 of 25/08/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.