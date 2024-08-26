Ballynahinch: criminal damage caused to church, businesses and vehicles

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information after graffiti was sprayed on a church and commercial premises in Ballynahinch.

Vehicles were also targeted during a series of criminal damage incidents in the Co Down town.

Sergeant Holmes said: “Sometime between 3am and 4am yesterday, Sunday 25th August, graffiti was sprayed on a number of commercial premises in the High Street, Lisburn Street, and Main Street areas of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Graffiti was also sprayed on a church in the Main Street area, and a number of vehicles in the Belfast Road area were spray painted.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101. Photo: PacemakerAnyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who say any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any information or CCTV footage which might assist our investigation, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 434 of 25/08/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.