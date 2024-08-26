Ballynahinch: criminal damage caused to church, businesses and vehicles
Vehicles were also targeted during a series of criminal damage incidents in the Co Down town.
Sergeant Holmes said: “Sometime between 3am and 4am yesterday, Sunday 25th August, graffiti was sprayed on a number of commercial premises in the High Street, Lisburn Street, and Main Street areas of the town.
“Graffiti was also sprayed on a church in the Main Street area, and a number of vehicles in the Belfast Road area were spray painted.
“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who say any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any information or CCTV footage which might assist our investigation, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 434 of 25/08/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.