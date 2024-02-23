Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian McNeill, 41, whose address was given as Isle of Shinney Walk in Ballynahinch did not appear when his case was heard at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday February 22.

The court heard that on October 31, 2022 the defendant drove a vehicle, a Renault Scenic, on Newtonbreda Road, Lisburn without insurance, contrary to the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.

The court was also told that the defendant did not have a valid driving licence.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two years in relation to each of the two charges before the court.

On the charge of having no insurance, the defendant was fined £500.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150.