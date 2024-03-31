Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two people following a report of the incident in Ballynahinch on Saturday evening.

Inspector Campbell said: "We received a report at around 7.25pm that a teenage boy had been stabbed by a man in the Lough Park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was reported that a man and woman approached a group of young people when the man produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the abdomen and assaulted him. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police have arrested two people following a report of a stabbing in Ballynahinch on Saturday evening. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"A teenage girl was also punched to the face during the incident. The suspects made off and were located and arrested a short time later by officers. The man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The man was further arrested on suspicion of common assault. They remain in police custody at this time."