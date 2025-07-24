A woman who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital kicked a sign; shouted and swore at staff and locked herself in a toilet.

She later attempted to get out of a moving car in Antrim town and was again disorderly, a court was told.

Andrea Kelso (55), of Main Street, Ballynure, admitted two charges of being disorderly on March 31 this year.

She was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. A defence lawyer said the defendant was in breach of suspended sentence for disorderly behaviour.

He said the defendant had not taken a drink since the hospital incident. He accepted the defendant had "behaved completely disgracefully" at the hospital.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed but said he would defer sentencing until January 22 next year to see if she could avoid re-offending.