It was reported to police at around 5.15pm that a BMW rally car had collided with a Fiat Panda in the Slievenaboley Road area.
Two men and a woman were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, police say, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Officers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 22/07/23.