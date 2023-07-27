Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Ballyward road traffic collision claims life of woman (87)

Police have confirmed that a 87-year-old woman has died after a road traffic collision in Ballyward, Co Down, on Saturday (July 22).
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

It was reported to police at around 5.15pm that a BMW rally car had collided with a Fiat Panda in the Slievenaboley Road area.

Two men and a woman were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, police say, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Officers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 22/07/23.