Police have confirmed that a 87-year-old woman has died after a road traffic collision in Ballyward, Co Down, on Saturday (July 22).

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

It was reported to police at around 5.15pm that a BMW rally car had collided with a Fiat Panda in the Slievenaboley Road area.

Two men and a woman were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, police say, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

