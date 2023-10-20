A motorist in a BMW was detected driving at 109mph at the Frosses Road in County Antrim.

David Simpson (36), with an address listed as Malone Avenue in Belfast, admitted a charge of exceeding a 60mph speed limit at 7.30pm on, according to the charge sheet, April 15 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a "very positive reference speaks very highly of" the defendant.

The lawyer said the defendant reached the speed "for a number of seconds" whilst performing an overtaking manoeuvre in a BMW and he had not been driving at such a speed for a continuous period.

Banning the defendant from driving for a month and fining him £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he took into account the guilty plea and a clear record.

The judge added: "I have a duty to ensure that those who use our roads are protected. When people drive at 109mph that is close to dangerous driving.

"There can never be a good enough excuse for driving at that speed. Overtaking in a powerful car is not a sufficient excuse to justify that speed".

He said the police and emergency services say speed is a major contributing factor to accidents.