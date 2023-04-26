Marcell Musielak (18), of Rockdale Street, Belfast, exceeded his 45mph limit on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on February 2 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant already had three points for a defective tyre.
A defence barrister said the defendant's property had been burgled two days before he was stopped speeding and after his "mental health had taken a bit of a wobble", he was going to get a prescription to "try and settle his mental health".
The lawyer said the defendant started boxing and trains with a "two times World Champion Mr Burnett in Antrim" which had been a "good benefit to his mental health".
Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said: "There is a school of thought that boxing isn't good for your mental health, quite the opposite."
The judge said it had been an "exceedingly high speed" for an R driver. The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £100.