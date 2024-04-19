Banbridge car park shooting investigation ‘continuing at pace’ as police return to the scene one week on

Police investigating a shooting in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge on Friday, April 12, have returned to the scene, one week on.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2024, 20:30 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 20:48 BST
Detective Inspector Foley said: “A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man in a car park in the area remains at this time in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

“We understand the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, which was found burnt out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

“Our officers returned to the scene this evening, Friday 19th April, in order to conduct further enquiries. We’ve been stopping vehicles and speaking to members of the public in the area in an attempt to identify any further witnesses.

The Drone Hill Road where a burned out car was found on the evening of Friday, April 12. Picture: Presseye / Stephen HamiltonThe Drone Hill Road where a burned out car was found on the evening of Friday, April 12. Picture: Presseye / Stephen Hamilton
“To date we have arrested two men, aged 39 and 46, in connection with the investigation. They have both since been bailed to allow for further enquiries to take place.

“We have also carried out subsequent searches in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas where a number of items were seized. The most recent search was conducted in the Dromara area.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.