Banbridge man admits assaulting former partner amid a dispute about their children

A Banbridge man has been handed a combined community service and probation order after pleading guilty to assaulting his former partner.

Arthur Kelly, 31, whose address was given as Edenvale Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of common assault.

The court heard that on August 15, 2024 police attended a report of an ongoing domestic incident in Craigavon between the injured party and the defendant.

The injured party told police the defendant, her former partner, had taken their three children out, dropped one off and the other two children were in the car.

Craigavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

The injured party said she wanted the other children out of the car. One got himself out of the car before the defendant drove off with the other child still in the vehicle.

The court was told the defendant then returned but locked the vehicle. The injured party had to lift the child out of the car window.

A neighbour then attended the scene to intervene, at which point the defendant knocked her to the ground.

It was stated that he then hit the injured party, his former partner, four to five times while she had the child in her arms.

Editorial image.

He then got into the vehicle and drove off.

The court heard the case had originally been contested, with the defendant pleading not guilty. However, he later changed his plea to guilty.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He has a record but nothing of a violent nature. It is an isolated incident.”

He continued: “He has three young children with the injured party. This was a dispute about access to the children. He says he snapped.

"We hope there will never be a repeat of this. He knows it has implications for the children who were present at the time.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor told the defendant: “Unfortunately you lost credit because you listed the matter for contest before you decided to accept your guilt.

"I am satisfied you have expressed genuine remorse but I think it was a significant act.”

Mr Trainor ordered the defendant to service 12 months on Probation. He also imposed a community service order for 100 hours.

A restraining order was also issued for 12 months.