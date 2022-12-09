A Banbridge man, who ran off after a crash in Magheralin and told police his car was stolen, has been fined a total of £225 and given 150 hours Community Service.

William Scott Bickerstaff, aged 33, from Bramblewood Manor, Banbridge was accused of driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident and wasting police time by making a false report to police.

-

Advertisement

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

Advertisement

-

At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 8) a prosecution lawyer said that on May 5 this year at around 6.58am, police received a report from a member of the public of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballyeden Meadows area of Magheralin.

Advertisement

The court was told that a silver Mercedes had crashed into a lamp post. One male and one female were observed exiting the vehicle and running in the direction of Steps Road. Police discovered the last registered owner of the vehicle was the defendant.

A witness at the scene put out mobile phone footage showing a male, who was identified as the driver, who had left and then returned to the scene before leaving again. On the following day May 6 the defendant reported his vehicle had been stolen from a layby.

On the same date the defendant attended Banbridge police station where he was arrested. He was interviewed twice on this date. On the first occasion he claimed his vehicle had been stolen and he had lost a set of keys to the vehicle a few weeks previously and made no comment to the road traffic collision that had occurred.

After he was shown images of the male driver returning to the vehicle he accepted he was the driver and admitted making a false report to police.

Advertisement

Judge Bernie Kelly said to Bickerstaff: “The most serious part of this transaction was you reporting the theft of your vehicle to police when you knew rightly it was you behind the wheel of that vehicle when it crashed.”

"I can have my own suspicions as to why that vehicle crashed and looking at your record I am probably not far off the mark but you don’t face any charge in relation to that before the court.

Advertisement

"That is what elevates this what otherwise would have been a relatively straightforward motoring matter to a much more serious matter when you decide to make a false report of the theft of your vehicle. It was very short-sighted especially when you hear the facts as they have been outlined today."