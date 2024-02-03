Banbridge motorist hit speed of 100mph
A motorist who hit a speed of 100mph has been banned from driving.
Claire Jennings (27), of Iveagh Drive in Banbridge, committed the offence in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena - on June 17 last year.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record and he took into account her guilty plea.
Banning her from driving for two weeks along with a £300 fine, the judge said speed is a major cause of accidents and 100mph is "just simply dangerous".