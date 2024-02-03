Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Jennings (27), of Iveagh Drive in Banbridge, committed the offence in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena - on June 17 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record and he took into account her guilty plea.