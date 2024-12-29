Banbridge: New Holland tractor and slurry tanker stolen in keyless theft

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Dec 2024, 17:10 GMT
Police are warning the farming community throughout Northern Ireland to get in touch if offered a tractor and or a slurry tanker in suspicious circumstances following a recent theft.

It comes after a tractor with a slurry tanker attached was reported stolen in a keyless theft in Co Down.

Officers are appealing for help from the public regarding the theft, which took place overnight between Friday, December 27 and Saturday 28.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The New Holland T7235 tractor and 4100 GA tanker were parked at a yard at an address on Lenaderg Road when they were taken. The owner still has the keys in his possession.

Police are appealing for information after a tractor and attached slurry tanker were stolen at some point overnight between Friday, December 27 and Saturday 28. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information after a tractor and attached slurry tanker were stolen at some point overnight between Friday, December 27 and Saturday 28. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the area, or been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 28/12/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

