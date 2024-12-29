Banbridge: New Holland tractor and slurry tanker stolen in keyless theft
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes after a tractor with a slurry tanker attached was reported stolen in a keyless theft in Co Down.
Officers are appealing for help from the public regarding the theft, which took place overnight between Friday, December 27 and Saturday 28.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The New Holland T7235 tractor and 4100 GA tanker were parked at a yard at an address on Lenaderg Road when they were taken. The owner still has the keys in his possession.
"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the area, or been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 28/12/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/