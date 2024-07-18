Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a shooting in Banbridge in April have charged a man with conspiracy to commit murder.

The 46-year-old is due to appear before Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse, on Thursday, August 8.

A man, aged in his 40s, spent a number of weeks in hospital after he was shot in his abdomen in a car park off Rathfriland Road on Friday evening, April 12. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.