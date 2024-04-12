Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, are still closed to traffic.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that cordons are also in place as their enquiries continue.

They have asked road users to avoid these areas and use local diversions which are currently signposted.

The Drone Hill Road where a burned out car was found on Friday night. Picture: Presseye / Stephen Hamilton

Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information and witnesses following the incident in which a man was shot. He is described as being in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector Foley from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch said: “A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man while in the car park on Rathfriland Road around 8pm, remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

"Due to new evidence, we now believe the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, rather than a Citroen car, as previously reported.

"A silver Peugeot vehicle was found burnt out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

"A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy of murder remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”

Police said information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by submiting a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also urged anyone who can help with police enquiries to get in touch.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI either via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Please allow the PSNI time and space to investigate this serious incident,” she said.

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson has said those behind the shooting do not represent the wider Banbridge community.

"I utterly condemn this sickening attack, as will any right-thinking individual,” said Mr Tennyson.

"My thoughts are with the victim of this terrible incident, who I hope makes a full recovery from his injuries.

"The local community in Banbridge has been left shocked by this shooting. Those behind it certainly do not represent anyone in the town or indeed further afield. There is no place for guns on our streets and the culprits need taken off our streets.