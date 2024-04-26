Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, in his 40s, was shot in the abdomen in the Rathfriland Road area.

Detectives investigating the shooting conducted a search in the town on Friday. A number of items were taken away for examination.

Police have described the man’s condition as critical, but stable.

The scene at Drones Hill Road where a car was found burnt out after the shooting incident on Friday, April 12. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man in a car park on Friday, 12th April remains in hospital at this time.

"His condition is unchanged - critical, but stable. Our enquiries are progressing two weeks on since the attack, and this afternoon we carried out a search of a property in the Banbridge area.

"As a result of the search officers seized a number of items from the house that have now been removed for further examination.

"Today’s search is the fourth one to have taken place since the shooting – others have been conducted in the Mullaghbawn and Dromara areas, as well as Banbridge.”

Two men, aged 39 and 46, have also been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police said they are also continuing to investigate a line of enquiry that the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, which was later found burnt in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

"I would reiterate our appeal that we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24,” said the police spokesperson.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”