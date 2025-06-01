Banbridge: two men charged to court following report of disturbance
A 40-year-old man is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on police while a 43-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault on police.
They are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court.
Police said they received a report at around 6.25pm on Saturday of a possible disturbance in the Scarva Walk area. Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that police said are not thought to be serious at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1329 of 31/05/25.