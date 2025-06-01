Two men are due in court today (Monday, June 2) following a report of a disturbance in Banbridge at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 40-year-old man is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on police while a 43-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault on police.

They are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court.

Police said they received a report at around 6.25pm on Saturday of a possible disturbance in the Scarva Walk area. Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, arrested following a report of a disturbance in Banbridge, have been charged to court. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that police said are not thought to be serious at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1329 of 31/05/25.