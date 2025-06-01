Police have arrested two men following a report of a disturbance in Banbridge on Saturday.

Sergeant Murray said: “We received a report at around 6.25pm of a possible disturbance in the Scarva Walk area. Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

"A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"A 43-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault on police. Both men remain in custody at this time.

"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1329 of 31/05/25.