Bangor Action Cancer charity shop 'substantially damaged' in suspected arson attack
Police are appealing for information following the fire at the shop in Bangor on Friday, June 28.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4am, we received a report that a fire had broken out in a shop in the Market Street area and also a report that a window had been smashed on a door of a second business close by.
"Police along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however a substantial amount of damage was caused to the shop.
"A short time later, officers arrested a man aged in his 50s on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
"We are treating this as arson and enquiries are ongoing. I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 176 of 28/08/24.”
News of the incident was met by messages of support from across the community,
Bangor Action Cancer Stores posted on their Facebook page: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with our Bangor manager, Liz and wonderful team of volunteers this morning to wake up to this news.”
Another woman added: “Oh my goodness that's dreadful. Thinking of everyone involved in this great charity.”