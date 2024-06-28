Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a Action Cancer charity shop in Co Down was badly damaged in an early morning incident.

Police are appealing for information following the fire at the shop in Bangor on Friday, June 28.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4am, we received a report that a fire had broken out in a shop in the Market Street area and also a report that a window had been smashed on a door of a second business close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Police along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however a substantial amount of damage was caused to the shop.

A charity shop was damaged on Market Street in Bangor. Picture: Press Eye

"A short time later, officers arrested a man aged in his 50s on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

"We are treating this as arson and enquiries are ongoing. I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 176 of 28/08/24.”

News of the incident was met by messages of support from across the community,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor Action Cancer Stores posted on their Facebook page: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with our Bangor manager, Liz and wonderful team of volunteers this morning to wake up to this news.”