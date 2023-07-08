A man who smashed a window in his ex-partner’s home in ‘frustration’ at not seeing his daughter, has been banned from driving and given Community Service.

Ryan Mercer, aged 33, of Killaire Avenue in Bangor appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police and criminal damage.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor told the court that police had been called to an on-going domestic incident at Tarry Drive in Lurgan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The defendant, the ex-partner of the injured party, had driven from Bangor to her home. He was banging windows threatening to break in if she didn’t let him in,” the prosecutor said.

"The defendant caused a pane of glass in the back door to smash. At 8am the defendant then got into his car and was seen by police leaving Tarry Drive. Police on foot signalled for the car to stop however he failed to do so.

"Police followed and stopped the defendant a short distance away. He was required to do a preliminary breath test. He was arrested for failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol and criminal damage,” said the prosecutor who added the sample taken at Banbridge Custody Suite was 58 micrograms of alcohol to 100ml of breath.

The defendant made full admissions in interviews.

Mercer’s solicitor said: “He puts it down as an act of frustration. He wasn’t getting any contact with his daughter. I know he went about it completely the wrong way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Not only that but now he will not have contact with his daughter because this is an offence of domestic abuse. His daughter’s most recent memory of her father will be of her father trying to break into the home that she lived in.”

His solicitor said his client was in ‘an incredibly poor frame of mind at the time’. He had been drinking and he took the ‘foolish decision to drive and was stopped only a short distance away’.

Mrs Kelly said: “Bangor to Lurgan is not a short distance.”

The defence solicitor said: "He is making strides. He plays sports. He is now with a drumming group and taking part in art classes and with a mental health group,” he said.

Mrs Kelly said: “He should look for a job instead of sitting at home thinking how everybody else is responsible for all the ills in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mr Mercer, I am not sure what you were thinking of in this occasion but if you were hoping to see your daughter this event will now stop that. You have now pleaded guilty to an offence involving domestic abuse of this child’s mother. You can’t do that and still have an active part and role in that child’s life. That child’s memory is going to be of a man who tried to break into their home and scare their mother. Any further repetition of this behaviour, you will go to prison.”