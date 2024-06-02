Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 85-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Co Down.

Patricia Aust, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old.

Her body was found inside a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor – just off the Clandeboye Road – on Sunday, June 2.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged an 85-year-old man with her murder.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 4.