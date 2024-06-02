Bangor: Man (85) charged with murder of Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust
An 85-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Co Down.
Patricia Aust, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old.
Her body was found inside a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor – just off the Clandeboye Road – on Sunday, June 2.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged an 85-year-old man with her murder.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 4.
Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.