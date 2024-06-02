Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman who was found dead in Bangor on Sunday evening has been named by police.

The body of Patricia ‘Patsy’ Aust , who was aged 81, was found in the living room of a house in the Hawthorne Court area.

An 85-year-old man arrested at the property on suspicion of murder remains in custody as detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team continue their enquiries.

D etective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a woman in a house, just off the Clandeboye Road, on the evening of Sunday, June 2.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in her 80s in Bangor. Picture: Press Eye

“Sadly, the lady, whom we can now name as Patricia Aust, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Patricia, also known as Patsy, was 81 years old. My thoughts, and that of my team, are first and foremost with her loved ones at this distressing time.”

“A murder investigation is underway and a man, aged 85, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101. If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward please get in touch.”